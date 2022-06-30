By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 11:23

Russian Police Colonel dies in unusual circumstances during dental surgery Credit: Telegram/Baza

A Russian police colonel has reportedly died during a dental surgery worth half a million roubles, as reported on Thursday, June 30.

Russian Police Colonel Pavel Kolesnikov, who allegedly died during a dental surgery, was head of the Centre for Technical Regulation and Cataloguing at the Russian Interior Ministry’s Spets-Tekhnika i Svyaz (Special Machinery and Communications) NGO, as reported by Baza.

The incident took place as Kolesnikov was undergoing dental treatment at the “Extrodent Centre” dental clinic in Pushkino, near Moscow, on June 24.

The 49-year-old Russian Police Colonel was supposed to undergo a long and expensive operation under general anaesthesia for two fillings and six implants, costing him an estimated grand total of 500,000 roubles.

Kolesnikov had allegedly undergone various tests before the procedure in order for the doctors to admit him for the treatment.

During the procedure, the Russian Police Colonel suddenly became ill and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Pushkin hospital, but medical staff were unable to save him.

Russia’s Investigative Committee have reportedly opened a criminal case claiming “death by negligence.”

The death follows reports of an unusual string of deaths in Moscow, Russia, including reports of retired Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Major General Lev Sotskov allegedly committing suicide in Moscow, Russia on Wednesday June 15, as well as the former head of Rosvooruzhenie, a Russian-state arms company, 64-year-old Alexei Ogarev, who was found dead in his cottage near Moscow on June 16.

