By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 18:47

Russian soldiers "paying up to $20,000" to be demobilised from national army claims Ukraine Image: Kosmogenez/Shutterstock.com

Russian soldiers are allegedly paying up to $20,000 to be demobilised from the war in Ukraine according to the Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), as reported on Thursday June 30.

According to the Ukraine Security Service Russian soldiers are paying up to $20,000 to be demobilised, as this is the estimated price for the documentation required for to abandon the Russian army as well as the cost to return home.

The SBU claims that this is evidenced in an intercepted telephone conversation between two Russian soldiers, a father and son.

Окупанти платять по $20 тис. хабара, щоб втекти з війни Стільки коштують документи про «демобілізацію» військовослужбовця з армії рф і повернення додому. Про це свідчить нова телефонна розмова загарбників, яку перехопила СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NbBm1iK7Xp — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The father, who was mobilised in the Donetsk People’s Republic allegedly tells his son that he is trying to contact people who would help both of them to “demobilise”.

The father states that he will not hesitate to sell his car in order to acquire the sufficient funds.

But the son reportedly complains that this is not enough, because they charge up to $20,000 for “demobilisation”, not $2,000 as his father previously thought:

“Well, when they were taking a boat, yes, but now, when people are sitting here, they have raised the amount. In short, the demobilisation costs 20 thousand dollars.”

The news of Russian soldiers allegedly paying a fee to abandon the Russian army follows SBU reports claiming Russian soldiers are breaking their fingers so as to be declared unfit for war as reported by Ukraine’s Security Service on Wednesday June 29.

