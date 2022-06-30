SEAT Terraco FR Sport 4Drive – classy, spacious and generously equipped

By Marcos • 30 June 2022 • 13:29

Classy and spacious.

Motorists of a certain age might recall the days when we had the Morris Oxford and Austin Cambridge. SEAT has taken to the same idea with their Tarraco, the largest of their SUVs. Named after the Spanish city of Tarragona, apparently Tarraco is what it was called when Rome ruled this part of Spain.

The range comprises of six trim levels with both petrol and diesel power along with manual and DSG automatic gearboxes. The 1.5-litre TSi petrol engine comes in 150PS while the four-wheel-drive option comes with a 2.0-litre petrol unit in 190PS and 245PS power outputs. The 2.0-litre diesel develops either 150PS and 200PS.

Standard equipment across the range includes seven seats, cornering lights, LED lights, powered, folding, heated mirrors, cruise control, auto lights and wipers, keyless start and Apple Car Play and Android Auto plus Bluetooth.

A rather different – and welcome – approach to the usual rather brutish, huge-grilled look of many SUVs. The sharp styling looks classy and understated and as ever with VAG products there’s a feeling of quality throughout, both exterior and interior.

The Tarraco looks smaller and less intimidating thanks to that subtle styling but the result is a capacious family hold-all that mixes a touch of style to the job of getting on with things in a world where reaching the school gates in time is more important than playing grand prix wannabe.

There’s plenty of space inside the Terraco and even the rearmost seats are fine for an adult on short journeys.

My test car had the benefit of an admittedly not cheap €1,211/£1,015) optional panoramic roof, but it made the interior superbly light and airy.

The range starts at €37,730/£30,785 and my FR Sport was €51,295/£42,990 with four-wheel-drive, DSG automatic gearbox, 2.0-litre diesel power developing 200PS and riding on 20” ‘Cosmo’ Grey machined alloy wheels.

With its sporting credentials the performance is pretty decent with 62 mph reached in just under eight seconds. Considering its size the FR Sport handles remarkably well too, with little body roll thanks to firmer suspension. It’s not at the expense of ride comfort though.

Unfortunately, as with most VAG products there is an increasing amount of digitalisation instead of more practical and easier to use switches. That said time would soon bring familiarity and there is much to like in the Terraco. It’s classy, spacious and generously equipped and makes a fine family holdall.

Facts at a Glance

Model: SEAT Terraco FR Sport 4Drive

Engine: 2.0 Turbocharged diesel developing 200PS

Gears: 7-Speed DSG Automatic

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) 7.8 seconds/Maximum Speed 209 kmh (130 mph)

Economy: 6.6l/100km (42.8 mpg) Combined driving (WLTP)

Emissions: 173 g/km (WLTP)

fication and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.