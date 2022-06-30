By Guest Writer • 30 June 2022 • 15:55

Promoting the benefits of olive oil Credit: Casa del Rey Twitter

SPAIN enlists Queen Letizia to promote olive oil to NATO wives and companions during their visit to Madrid.

The majority of Heads of State and Government who attended to NATO Conference were accompanied by their partners and as is traditional, the host Government had to find things to keep them occupied whilst their partners were in session.

Alert to the fact that under the Trump Administration the importation of Spanish olive oil into the USA suffered with heavy tariffs and it is only recently that these have been removed, so the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food undertook to promote the healthy option to butter.

During a breakfast visit to the Teatro Real on June 30, Queen Letizia in a red dress and her guests were given a guided tasting to three extra virgin olive oils which had won prizes at the latest edition of the Food of Spain awards with three types, sweet green fruity, bitter green fruity, and ripe fruity.

In addition, hoping to encourage vital exports to member states, the Ministry has given the 1,000 attendees at the summit a selection of award-winning Spanish foods including olives, tuna and rice to take home with them.

