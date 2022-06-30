By Guest Writer • 30 June 2022 • 13:43

A pair of GlobalEye aircraft in flight Credit: Saab

SWEDEN increases air force strength in anticipation of NATO membership as on June 30, it was announced that it has signed a deal with Saab for two new aircraft.

The contract and order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) is for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The order initially covers two GlobalEye aircraft with deliveries planned during 2027 and is worth around SEK 7.3 billion (€68 billion) although an option exists to increase this by a further two aircraft.

Saab’s GlobalEye features the Erieye Extended Range radar, which has a range of more than 550 kilometres, as well as a suite of advanced sensors and a command-and-control system integrated into the Global 6000 aircraft.

“GlobalEye will provide Sweden with world-class airborne early warning and control capability. Saab’s most important mission is to keep people and societies safe, and I am proud that GlobalEye will further strengthen the Swedish Armed Forces’ capability,” said Saab’s President and CEO Micael Johansson.

GlobalEye provides a strong early warning and control capability over air, sea and land, and can provide real-time information to units in the Air Force, Army and Navy.

In addition to the military capability, GlobalEye can also be used for tasks supporting civilian society, for example by leading and coordinating rescue missions during natural disasters or larger accidents at sea or on land.

Thank you for reading ‘Sweden increases air force strength in anticipation of NATO membership’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.