By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 June 2022 • 22:26

Teulada Moraira Oro Next Ruby WPT padel tournament gets underway Image: Teulada-Moraira

The third edition of the Teulada Moraira Oro Next Ruby WPT padel tournament got underway on Thursday, June 20, the only one of its kind in La Marina Alta.

The event which continues into the weekend will see prizes of equal value being given to both the men and women winners. Winners will also receive the same number of points that are usually awarded in the WPT qualifiers.

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raúl Llobell, stressed the importance of this prestigious tournament, “promoting a sport as popular and valued by our residents and visitors as paddle tennis. Without forgetting, of course, the great repercussion and economic return we have due to the influx of people.”

Teulada Moraira Sports Councillor, Luis Caballero, wished “good luck to the participants and that they take advantage of this great opportunity to show their talent and make us enjoy our passion for paddle tennis.”

The Teulada Moraira Padel Club said that they were privileged to be holding the event, with the club working hard to keep improving the facilities and the quality of the players.

They went on to thank the organisations who worked with them to hold the competition and the sponsors for their support. The added “good luck to those taking part” and “we hope that you will enjoy the new changes to the competition and the facilities.”

The Teulada Moraira Oro Next Ruby WPT padel tournament brings players from all over Spain, giving them a chance to experience the best playing facilities and among the best along the Mediterranean coast.

