The Golden Visa is not technically the Golden Visa in Spain 

By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 15:18

Image - Imagentle/shutterstock

With the increase in house prices in the UK in 2022 and Brexit, more and more people are turning to the Golden Visa in Spain. Put very simply if you buy a property or properties for over 500,000 euros you and your family get the right to live and work in Spain. Of course, after making an application to the Spanish government and said application being accepted.

However, the golden visa is actually called the investment visa and there are other ways for you and your family to get the right to live and work in Spain without buying a property in Spain.

You can also buy Spanish government debt, for 2.000.000 euros; you can invest 1.000.000 euros in shares in Spanish companies or deposit 1.000.000 euros into a Spanish bank account.

We are lawyers and of course, we would strongly advise that you take qualified, regulated, and insured financial advice before you make an investment.

As an alternative, there is also the non-lucrative visa sometimes just known as the NLV where you have to have in the region of 27,000 euros but you can’t work in Spain even remotely for a company outside of Spain.

We’ve written about the digital nomad visa but there is no date for it to be implemented at the time of writing.

Danish Consul and Senior Lawyer at Just Law Solicitors since 1992.

www.justlawsolicitors.com

[email protected]

Malaga – Fuengirola – Marbella