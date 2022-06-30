By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 17:37

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Syria following recognition of breakaway states Credit: esfera/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic relations with Syria after the nation recognised the breakaway states of Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, as reported on Thursday June 30.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria in an official statement:

“The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called “independence” of the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“The decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called “independence” of the temporarily occupied territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

“We view this decision as an unfriendly act against Ukraine, an infringement of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a gross violation of Ukrainian legislation, the United Nations Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law.”

“There is no doubt that the Syrian regime is attempting to impose pseudo-subordination on the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the behest of its Kremlin handlers.”

“In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares severing diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations, in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.”

“The Ukrainian side has also initiated the procedure for imposing a trade embargo on Syria, as well as other sanctions against Syrian legal entities and individuals.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke on the Ukrainian decision stating:

“Our position is clear – we react as tough as possible to any attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and defend national interests by all available means, including on the diplomatic front”.

The announcement comes after Syria officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on Wednesday June 29.

