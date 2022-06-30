Unstable start to July with heavy rain and hail in Spain will soon transform into 40ºC

By Chris King • 30 June 2022 • 21:59

Photo of a thermometer. Credit: Shutterstock

Heavy rain and hail are predicted for the start of July in Spain, but this will quickly transform into days with 40ºC.

According to weather experts, Meteored, July will begin with some very unstable weather, including heavy rain and even hail in some parts of Spain. This will quickly change though, and the rest of the month should see temperatures of around 40ºC, with long dry periods.

June ends today, Thursday, June 30, having recorded one of the hottest months in recent years, especially in between 12 and 19, except in Galicia and the Canary Islands.

Jose Antonio Maldonado, the director of meteorology at Meteored said: “During the next few days, a sunny environment will prevail and temperatures will increase, except on the Cantabrian side. There could be showers with temperatures here that will barely exceed 20 degrees, which contrasts with the south where they will exceed 35ºC”. He added: “During the week, possible stormy rains are expected in much of the northern half of the country”.

Thursday, July 7, looks like being the day when the hot temperatures will arrive. A sunny environment is expected throughout Spain and temperatures will rise in a general way, exceeding 3535ºC in many capitals. Thermometers may exceed 40ºC in southern Extremadura and in the Guadalquivir valley.

These high values will remain for the whole of July according to Meteored, with temperatures above normal on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes. In Extremadura and the western half of Spain, it will remain above 40ºC. Madrid and Bilbao should experience up to 38ºC. Any rain at all will only appear in the very north of the country.

In the week of July 18 to 24, the heat wave is likely to begin. Temperatures will be normal in Galicia, the Cantabrian regions, the central areas, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands, while in the rest of the territory they will be above the usual.

Some isolated and weak rains are expected in areas of the Bay of Biscay, with possible stormy showers in mountainous points.

Although the mercury will rise to 40ºC, Mr Maldonado is confident that no extreme heatwave will occur in July. In the regions of the Cantabrian slope, some areas of the Mediterranean coast, and the Canary archipelago, the thermal values ​​will be milder. Rainfall will be scarce, weak and isolated, except for the occasional intense storm.

___________________________________________________________

