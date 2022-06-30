By Euro Weekly News Media • 30 June 2022 • 17:47
Warm ambience and local feel at Courtyard Bar & Bistro
Courtyard Bar & Bistro’s wide selection of international tapas and snacks to share include traditional Spanish patatas bravas, as well as Thai pork meatballs with sticky carrot and ginger sauce, crispy chicken wings with BBQ sauce, grilled garlic pita bread with hummus and more! Light bites include jerk chicken tacos, classic Greek salad or grilled goats cheese salad, teriyaki salmon skewers, and a variety of curries.
For those looking to enjoy a larger meal, the establishment caters to the need perfectly, with options including Cumberland whirl served with buttered cabbage creamy mash and onion gravy, pan-fried liver with mash, onions, red wine and crispy bacon, as well as a variety of fish and steaks, with mouth‐watering desserts to top it all off.
Seating over 100 people, Courtyard Bar & Bistro is a perfect venue for large groups, available for private reservations for events such as weddings and parties; and they also provide gift vouchers!
On Sundays, the Bistro opens at 12.30pm and provides a classic English roast including home‐made Yorkshire puddings, seasonal veg, stuffing, roast potatoes and cauliflower cheese, with last seatings at 4pm, followed by an evening of tapas until 10pm
The Courtyard Bar & Bistro is renowned for its warm ambience and local feel, with owners Steve and Jo stating: “Every Monday from 8pm we have an open jamming session led by the Jalon MusicMakers, who create a great vibe.
“People really enjoy it, as it is a great chance to get to meet new people, chat and feel a lovely sense of community.
“Our beautiful courtyard creates a lovely acoustic for the music and it is becoming increasingly popular, so booking is essential!”
Opening hours are 6pm to 11pm on Mondays, 12pm to 11pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays closing on Wednesdays, and 12.30pm to 10pm on Sundays.
