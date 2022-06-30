By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 13:22

WATCH: Ukraine shows footage of air strikes "that drove Russia off Snake Island" Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Ukraine Armed Forces shared footage of the air and missile strikes that drove Russian Forces off of Snake Island, on Thursday June 30.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shown what they claim drove Russian forces off of Snake Island, in various clips and images that show the missile and air strikes they carried out.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated:

“Unable to withstand the fire of our artillery, missile and air strikes, the invaders left the island”

Taking to their official Twitter account, the Defence of Ukraine posted:

“Three ingredients of the successful operation: skills of the Ukrainian military; modern Ukrainian weapons; equipment from our international partners and the Snake Island is free from occupation.”

Three ingredients of the successful operation:

– skills of the Ukrainian military;

– modern Ukrainian weapons;

– equipment from our international partners

… and the Snake Island is free from occupation. pic.twitter.com/vaOFcUI63B — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

In another tweet the Defence of Ukraine posted:

“Operational Command South confirms, the Russian occupiers have left the Snake Island. They couldn’t stand the weather – the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot.”

“P.S. russian warships go f…ck yourselves!”

Operational Command South confirms, the russian occupiers have left the Snake Island.

They couldn’t stand the weather – the ground was burning under their feet, the sea was boiling, the air was too hot.

P.S. russian warships go f…ck yourselves! — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 30, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The footage comes just hours after the Russian Defence Ministry announced that Russia’s military would be withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea, as it has completed its combat missions, as reported on Thursday June 30.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram