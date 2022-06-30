By Tamsin Brown • 30 June 2022 • 17:50

'Well with Nature': Win cash prizes with EEA's new photo competition.

The European Environment Agency is offering photography enthusiasts the chance to win prizes and raise awareness with its ‘Well with Nature’ competition.

Those who take good photos and enjoy spending time in nature might have what it takes to win one of the cash prizes in the European Environment Agency’s (EEA) new ‘Well with Nature’ photo competition, which highlights our connection to nature, how much we care for it, and how it can keep us emotionally and physically healthy. It aims to raise awareness about the benefits we can receive by working towards zero pollution.

Simply send up to five of your best nature photos in any of the four competition categories (air, water, land and sound) by October 1 2022. The winner of each category will receive a cash prize of €1,000. Additional prizes are awarded for the best youth entry and the public’s favourite photo.

Participants must be over 18 and citizens of one of the 32 EEA member countries or six cooperating countries, including the 27 EU Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Read more at https://www.eea.europa.eu/about-us/competitions/wellwithnature/well-with-nature.

