A day at the PAWS-PATAS cattery in Los Gallardos in Almeria

By Linda Hall • 01 July 2022 • 15:14

SOCIAL SKILLS: All PAWS-PATAS cats receive personal attention Photo credit: PAWS-PATAS

RAIN, sunshine or national holiday, it’s all the same to the cats and kittens at the PAWS-PATAS shelter in Los Gallardos.

The same could be said of the dedicated and passionate volunteers who care for them, assisting Cattery manager Fiona.

“They start at 9am and the good news they all want to hear is that no kittens or cats have been abandoned at the shelter gates,” said PAWS-PATAS collaborator and fundraiser Chrissie Cremore.

There are litter trays to clean, food and water bowls to wash and replenish, floors to mop and special diets or medication to administer before playtime starts.

The kittens enjoy major socialising, which thankfully tires them out so they need a nap. The teenagers have usually “helped” throughout the cleaning and take a siesta.

The older cats are now ready for calm, personal cuddles and affection. Individual needs are adhered to, as they have waited so long to be chosen that Fiona and the volunteers know all their quirks.

Shy and nervous cats need extra time to become relaxed, which improves their chance of being homed, Chrissie explained.

There are vet runs to organise, as many of the abandoned cats and kittens are very sick. Shift planning can be a juggling act with too many cats and kittens and too few volunteers, as it is vital to minimise cross-infection.

The cats’ bedding must be washed and dried, home checks organised and food, medicines, bedding and litter – the cattery gets through 30 bags a week – put away. Outside vegetation has to be kept under control, too.

“With no statutory funding, PAWS-PATAS relies heavily on the wonderful and supportive public. Vet bills and medication are incredibly expensive and extra food is needed if our fantastic donations have not arrived from Holland,” Chrissie said.

Before handing over to the night shift, Fiona and her volunteers finally tear themselves away from their bundles of love and enjoyment, who patiently live in hope of finding their “furever” homes.

For more information and to volunteer, adopt, foster or donate visit the www.paws-patas.org website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follocw us on Facebook and Instagram.