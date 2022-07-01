An estimated 3.8 million UK pensioners ´lost up to £50,000 each´ due to pension changes

By Guest Writer • 01 July 2022 • 11:33

Three MPS outside the Houses of Parliament supporting WASPI Credit: WASPI Facebook

AN estimated 3.8 million WASPI women lost up to £50000 each due to UK pension changes.

This meant that those born in the 1950s suddenly discovered that rather than retiring at 60 had to wait until they were 66.

It has been confirmed by a number of different organisations including the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to communicate State Pension age changes early enough to the women affected.

Despite this and the ongoing campaign by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) group, the Conservative Government has simply ignored their demands for restitution.

In a written reply to a request for information from Rupa Huq MP, on June 13 of this year, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Guy Opperman said “A Departmental Minister met with representatives of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) on 29 June 2016. There are currently no plans to the meet with representatives of the group.”

In the meantime, MPs from every political party in England, Scotland and Wales have expressed support for the campaign and even a small number of Conservative MPs have also agreed that the matter needs to be addressed.

Clearly its money that matters rather than the goodwill of 3.8 million potential voters as the cost of refunding the withheld pensions would be in the region of £3 billion.

In the meantime, the campaign continues and as a mark of respect for the work being undertaken, Chair and Finance Director Angela Madden has been named a “Platinum Champion” by the Royal Voluntary Service.

Thank you for reading ‘An estimated 3.8 million WASPI women lost up to £50000 each’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.