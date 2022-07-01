By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 13:33

Armoured car heist in Rome sees gang of five take €350,000 Credit: Janis Lacis/Shutterstock.com

A five-person gang has carried out an armoured car heist in Rome, in which they have stolen a whopping €350,000 in cash, as reported on Friday July 1.

The gang reportedly hit the armoured car in a heist that secured them €350,000 in cash, in Rome’s Torre Angela area, as reported by Roma.Repubblica.

The heist was “a well-thought out plan” for which the gang had meticulously studied, taking place at around 8.am in the morning, on Rome’s Anteo street, close to a post office.

The gang arrived at the scene in a van, blocking the armoured car, exiting their vehicle and shooting the driving security guard who was hit in the side with a bullet.

The criminals then proceeded to empty the cash from the armoured car, stash it in their vehicle and flee from the scene.

The security guard was rushed to hospital and the wound is reportedly not life threatening.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, with the state police and the forensic team reportedly collecting evidence at the scene.

The news of the €350,000 heist in Rome comes days after it was reported that Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica and second richest man in Italy died aged 87 as reported on Monday June 27.

Del Vecchio’s wealth in 2021 is reported to have grown from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $25.8 billion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram