Barcelona joins other cities in Spain by banning smoking on public beaches

By Tom Hurley • 01 July 2022 • 20:03

Barcelona bans smoking ban on public beaches. Larina Marina/Shutterstock.com

As of today, Friday, July 1, smoking is illegal on all public beaches in Barcelona.

Anybody who is caught smoking on a Barcelona beach will now be subject to a €30 fine by Spanish police.

“This ban is based on environmental protection and the right of citizens to enjoy a clean public space, free of smoke and cigarette butts,” reads a statement on the city’s website.

Barcelona now joins a string of other locations in Spain that have outlawed lighting up on public beaches.

The ban follows a crackdown on litter on Spanish beaches, with cigarette butts causing environmental problems as well as creating an eye-sore for beach goers.

Cigarette buts, which contain non-biodegradable plastic polymer, release toxic chemicals into the sands and water when they are discarded by users.

In 2018 the European Environment Agency conducted a study that found cigarette butts to be among the most-found rubbish collected on beaches around the continent.

Nicotine, benzene, and even metals are among the toxic chemicals that can seep out of cigarette butts after they have been discarded following use.

A statement released by the city when the ban was first announced in April says that “beaches with no smoking allowed will offer healthier communal living areas, with less waste and will respect the defence of environment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.