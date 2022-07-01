By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 July 2022 • 22:44

Benitaxell opens new viewing platform overlooking the sea and cliffs Image; Benitaxell Council

Benitaxell has opened a new viewing platform on a piece of land that was in need of reform that now provides visitors with a panoramic view of the sea and surrounding cliffs.

The viewing platform, situated near the Moraig cove at the beginning of the well-known Cliffs Route, was opened to the public on June 30.

Visitors to the area are now able to relax and take in the views with recycled plastic furniture providing comfortable seating. There is also shade provided and a separate picnic area for those who want to stay a while.

The area provides walkers and hikers with an excellent midway point to stop and enjoy the views and to take a break from the sun. It also provides those who are walking the cliffs route with a place to catch their breath.

And catch your breath it will with stunning views of the Mediterranean and the surrounding cliffs, a sea view that usually comes at a price.

Funded by the Valencian Government the area’s regeneration forms part of the Plan of Actions on the Mediterranean Coast (PACMAR). The total cost for the site was €129,502 euros with the work taking four months including the planting of trees, the installation of information panels, the adaptation of the accesses to the area and the installation of urban furniture, such as benches, picnic tables, litter bins, pergolas, fountains and a bicycle parking area.

Benitaxell’s viewing platform promises to be a winner with visitors to the área, as well as those who regularly use the cliff walks.

