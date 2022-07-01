BREAKING: Huge fire breaks out at Europe’s largest pulp mill in Arneburg, Germany

By Tom Hurley • 01 July 2022 • 14:13

A large fire has broken out at the largest pulp mill in Europe, located in Arneburg, northern Germany.

The fire started on the morning of Thursday, July 1, with millions of euros in damaged caused in the first hours of the blaze at the pulp mill.

Over 30 fire engines rushed to the scene in the German town, located within the district of Stendal, approximately 110 km from the capital city Berlin, after alarms were raised at around 8 am.

“The fire is still in full swing,” said a spokesman from the Stendal police station. “The pulp mill’s independent fire brigade is in charge. The other fire brigades from the district support the extinguishing work.”

Officials say the fire began in the conveyor belt section of the facility, where wood chips are processed in the early stages of the production process.

No injuries have been reported as the blaze continues ravaging the state-of-the-art facility, which recently underwent a massive expansion over 2021 and 2022. Further expansion work has been scheduled for the final months of 2022.

“Some of the expansions are the first of their kind in the pulp industry,” said sales manager Bernhard Trunk.

The Arenebug pulp mill produces 740,000 tonnes of pulp annually and is a leading employer in the region.

Zur Info. Grossfeuer Arneburger Zellstoffwerk bei uns im Landkreis Stendal steht komplett in Flammen.

Alle Feuerwehren sind im Einsatz. Sieht nicht gut aus. 😔 pic.twitter.com/m3Q6w8pure — Janesandra 🕊❤️🤍🖤🌍🙏 (@Autorin24Sandra) July 1, 2022

It is the second large factory to break out across Europe in recent days after a tyre factory in Moscow went up in flames on Wednesday, June 29. There was also an outbreak of a giant fire on a mountainside in the Mijas municipality in Malaga province on Monday, June 27.

