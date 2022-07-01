By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 July 2022 • 14:25

Swedish politicians announce controversial plans to chemically castrate rapists before release. Image: LightField Studios/Shutterstock.com

Castrate rapists and others guilty of sexual crimes chemically before they are released say Sweden’s Christian Democrats in a renewed call for the punishment to fit the crime.

The call on July 1 is not the first time the Christian Democrats (KD) have made the call but the first time it has been proposed in parliament. Party leader Ebba Busch, presenting the proposal said: “Every day, 27 rapes are reported. How many days must pass before the government takes action?”

Similar calls were made by individual KD members in 2017 with the party’s legal spokesperson Andreas Carlson stimulating debate with an article in Expressen. In that article, he argued that it should be investigated as a requirement for conditional release and that the quantity discount must be removed and the penalties for sexual crimes tightened.

Prior to that and some twenty years ago, KD under the former party leader Alf Svensson, presented the idea of conditional chemical castration of rapists and paedophiles. At the time the proposal was not discussed with all other parties turning the idea down.

Amongst the changes the KD would like to see is the abolition of “automatic conditional release” and instead, a life sentence be introduced for aggravated rape of a child and an increase in the sentence for aggravated rape of those between 10 and 25 years of age.

That critics say would require an increase in the maximum limit for imprisonment.

Not all of the ideas contained in the proposal are considered extreme with KD eager to establish a national knowledge centre for sexual violence. The centre they say would allow those who feel that they have “problematic sexuality” to get help and support.

However, they also want the centre to: “Be able to administer chemical castration on a voluntary basis to those who are worried about unwanted sexual thoughts and impulses and have a compulsive sexuality.”

“Sweden’s women are not safe,” they say and there is widespread “fear of sexual crimes” across the country, which can and does “spread fear and ruin lives” for children.

According to healthline.com chemical castration can reduce sexual libido however the effects on those with deviant behaviours are relatively unknown. Chemical castration can also prove costly as it is not a one-off treatment but rather requires regular interventions, which means the police would be reliant on those sentences to chemical castration making regular trips to the authorities for further treatment.

Chemical castration also comes with significant side effects that can affect the individual’s life in unrelated ways, effectively punishing them in unrelated ways.

The idea that you chemically castrate rapists before their release is a topic that has been discussed in many countries across the world, however, it is contentious and as such has received little support globally.

