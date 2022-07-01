Covid numbers in Spain show a HUGE rise in incidence rate, infections, and hospitalisations

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 21:26

Image of a Covid vaccine vial. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock

A huge increase in the accumulated incidence rate, infections, and hospitalisations, are shown by the latest Covid numbers in Spain.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers for Spain today, Friday, July 1, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that another 84,146 positive cases have been recorded, around 30,000 infections more than were registered last Tuesday, June 28.

Of this total, 42,997 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. On June 3, the official data showed around half the number of infections marked by today’s report.

There has been a sharp rise in the accumulated incidence rate in the over-60s age group. It has increased by 343 points in one week, standing today at 996.

Currently, there are 10,249 people hospitalised with coronavirus throughout Spain, with 449 in the ICU. These figures are almost double of those registered at the beginning of June, when 6,481 were reported on June 3.

Since last Friday, June 24, the percentage of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients has risen from 6.3 to 8.3 per cent, while in ICUs, the increase has been one point, going from 4 to 5.06 per cent.

Official data from the Ministry of Health shows that since the start of the pandemic in Spain there have been 12,818,184 infections by Covid-19 and the death toll amounts to 108,111.

As reported by El Mundo today, Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health has asked for “prudence” and recommended the use of masks in the face of the increase that is being registered in cases in Spain. She also called for booster doses to be given to those who have not yet received them.

The Health Department in Spain is still waiting for a decision from the Vaccine Committee on the fourth dose and if, or when, it should be administered.

