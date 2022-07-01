Drop in temperatures predicted for the Valencian Community at the start of July

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 5:15
Image of a cloudy blue sky.
Credit: c12/Shutterstock
According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, in their weather prediction on Thursday, June 30, the start of July is going to bring a drop in temperatures in the Valencian Community.
The day could start with intervals of low cloud, with possible mist on the coast and probable weak and scattered rainfall during the central hours of the day in the southern half of the province of Valencia.
Temperatures will vary little in much of the Community, although in the province of Valencia a drop in the mercury is expected. Drops of up to 6 degrees compared to Thursday, June 30 can be expected, although it will remain around 30ºC.
A slightly cloudy sky will start the day off, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon. This is not expected to give way to the probability of rain. In the morning, intervals of low strata and possible mists will form in Valencia and in the northern half of the province of Alicante.
AEMET has forecast the arrival of haze in the Valencian Community, and the maximum temperatures will begin to rise.
There will be intervals of medium and high clouds in the Community and it is expected that the haze will continue to affect the Valencian territory. The minimum and maximum temperatures will increase between 2 and 3 degrees compared to Saturday. Maximums will be around 35ºC in the central regions.
As of Monday, July 4, the initial forecast of AEMET indicates that, possibly, instability will return to the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon. Maximums are expected that will even approach 40ºC, which will cause clouds to form in interior points that could leave precipitation in the evening hours.
The outlook for Tuesday, July 5 is similar. Looking ahead to Wednesday, July 6, there could be a new drop in temperatures, with a probability of rain.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.