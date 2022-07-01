Drop in temperatures predicted for the Valencian Community at the start of July

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 5:15

Image of a cloudy blue sky. Credit: c12/Shutterstock

The start of July in the Valencian Community is expected to bring a drop in temperatures.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, in their weather prediction on Thursday, June 30, the start of July is going to bring a drop in temperatures in the Valencian Community.

Friday, July 1

The day could start with intervals of low cloud, with possible mist on the coast and probable weak and scattered rainfall during the central hours of the day in the southern half of the province of Valencia.

Temperatures will vary little in much of the Community, although in the province of Valencia a drop in the mercury is expected. Drops of up to 6 degrees compared to Thursday, June 30 can be expected, although it will remain around 30ºC.

Saturday, July 2

A slightly cloudy sky will start the day off, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon. This is not expected to give way to the probability of rain. In the morning, intervals of low strata and possible mists will form in Valencia and in the northern half of the province of Alicante.

AEMET has forecast the arrival of haze in the Valencian Community, and the maximum temperatures will begin to rise.

Sunday, July 3

There will be intervals of medium and high clouds in the Community and it is expected that the haze will continue to affect the Valencian territory. The minimum and maximum temperatures will increase between 2 and 3 degrees compared to Saturday. Maximums will be around 35ºC in the central regions.

As of Monday, July 4, the initial forecast of AEMET indicates that, possibly, instability will return to the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon. Maximums are expected that will even approach 40ºC, which will cause clouds to form in interior points that could leave precipitation in the evening hours.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 5 is similar. Looking ahead to Wednesday, July 6, there could be a new drop in temperatures, with a probability of rain.

___________________________________________________________

