Travel chaos hits Spain´s Malaga Airport as easyJet flights to UK cancelled

Further easyJet flights affected after cancellations hit Spain's Malaga airport.

MORE easyJet flights cancelled at Malaga airport in Spain on the morning of Friday, July 1 as some strikes continue at the airline.

As noted previously, easyJet cabin crew are set to strike at their three bases in Barcelona, ​​Malaga and Palma de Mallorca, on July 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31.

These strikes are believed to be the reason that some of the scheduled departures from Costa del Sol’s Malaga airport were cancelled on Friday, July 1.

The 6.05 am flight to London Gatwick was scrapped, while the 7.15 am to Birmingham was also pulled.

Other flights cancelled at Andalucia’s Malaga airport, from different airlines, included: British Airways flight to Venice (7.10 am), Whizz Air to London Gatwick at 10.45 am and the 11.15 am flight to Oslo with SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

easyJet is not the only airline facing strikes.

Ryanair is currently on its sixth day of action which led to 10 flights being cancelled and 14 delayed according to reports from Spain’s trade union syndicate (USO), on Thursday, June 30.

Ryanair’s cancelled and delayed flights yesterday (June 30) were reportedly due to “the lack of notifications of the company’s services, which had not cited full crews.”

What to do if your flight is cancelled due to a strike?

The General Directorate of Consumption of the Junta de Andalucia points out that users have a set of rights laid out in Regulation (CE) 261/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of February 11, 2004.

The airline that cancelled its flight has a series of obligations to the passenger. It must communicate to users their rights in terms of compensation and assistance. In addition, it must offer travellers enough food and drink based on the time needed to enable alternative transportation. Free hotel accommodation and transportation must be provided if that alternative route cannot be guaranteed on the same day.

Users also have the right to reimbursement or alternative transportation. In the first case, you can opt for reimbursement, within a period of 7 days, of the full cost of the ticket at the price at which it was purchased, corresponding to the part of the trip not made, or to the part of the trip made if the flight no longer serves any purpose.

Regarding alternative transportation, there is the option of driving to the final destination in comparable transport conditions as quickly as possible. Or, the option of driving to the final destination in comparable transport conditions at a later date that suits the traveller, based on available seats.

In certain circumstances, the cancellation of a flight implies a right to compensation. This is a right that the traveller may not avail himself of if the airline proves that the flight has been cancelled due to extraordinary causes (adverse weather, security risks, political instability, etc.), or if the company has informed – and can prove – of the cancellation with a certain notice.

This notice must be: at least 2 weeks before the scheduled departure time; between 2 weeks and 7 days from the scheduled departure time, offering alternative transport that allows them to depart no more than 2 hours before the scheduled departure time and reach their final destination with less than 4 hours delay with respect to the scheduled arrival time.

Or, less than 7 days before the scheduled departure time, offering to take another flight that allows them to depart no more than 1 hour before the scheduled departure time and reach their final destination less than 2 hours late compared to the scheduled arrival time.

