Girl loses leg in horrifying shark attack at Keaton Beach, Florida. Mogens Trolle/Shutterstock.com

A teenage girl lost her leg in a brutal shark attack at the idyllic Keaton Beach in Florida, US.

The young girl was enjoying the warm temperatures on Thursday, June 30 close to Grassy Island near Keaton Beach, Florida, when the attack took place.

Fortunately for the teenager, a family member was close on hand and bravely jumped into the water to fend off the nine-foot shark, likely saving the girl’s life.

The girl, who has not been named by authorities was airlifted to nearby Tallahassee hospital where she was rushed into surgery.

Keaton Beach is in Taylor County in the northwest part of Florida, approximately 120 km, or 74 miles, southeast of Tallahassee.

Doctors were forced to amputate the girl’s leg, and she remains at the facility in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett said of the shocking event, “It’s a tragedy what’s happened.”

Florida accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s unprovoked shark attacks, and 60 per cent of all attacks within the US.

There were 28 such incidents in 2021, compared to 19 elsewhere in the US and 26 others worldwide.

“Boaters and swimmers are cautioned to be alert, vigilant and practice shark safety,” the Taylor County sheriff’s office said. “Some rules to follow are: never swim alone, do not enter the water near fishermen, avoid areas such as sandbars, do not swim near large schools of fish and avoid erratic movements while in the water.”

It’s the third terrifying shark attack in three days after a swimmer was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in South Africa on Wednesday, June 29.

Holiday goers in Spain were shocked when a shark reached the shores of Poniete beach in Benidorm on the Mediterranean coastline on August 12, 2021.

