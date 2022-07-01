By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 22:17

Listeners threaten to SWITCH OFF as BBC Radio 2 ditches popular veteran DJ

After veteran Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright announced live on air that his show had been dropped, listeners threatened to switch off.

Anger has broken out among BBC Radio 2 listeners after veteran presenter Steve Wright announced live on air that his popular ‘Steve Wright In The Afternoon’ show was being axed. Fans took to social media to vent their dismay at the decision.

The 67-year-old legendary DJ’s show has run on BBC 2 for the last 23 years, but he will now be replaced with former Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills. 49-year-old Mills is also a veteran presenter, having spent 24 years on Radio 1. He took to Twitter to announce his move, engaging the services of pop sensation Lewis Capaldi to make a video breaking the news.

These changes at the Beeb come as part of a big shake-up at the corporation. Chris Stark, who co-hosts on Radio 1 with Mills, is also leaving. The cull had already begun last year when they got rid of Future Sounds star Annie Mac, and Nick Grimshaw, their breakfast host.

We have some news… 🍂 Changes are coming to weekdays from the Autumn 🍂



We are bidding farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

@Scott_Mills is joining to present an all-new Mon-Fri show from 2-4pm.

@sarajcox is bringing you an extra hour of fun from 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/dfLEYEDCfJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

Breaking the news live to his listeners, Steve Wright said: “At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons. Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain?”.

A statement was released by the BBC Press Office, including Steve Wright’s announcement, along with news on how Scott Mills and @sarajcox will become mainstays now on the station. You can read the full BBC statement here, including comments made by Helen Thomas, the Head of BBC Radio 2.

Steve Wright continues to host 🧡 Sunday Love Songs 🧡 9-11am, a new Serious Jockin’ show on @bbcradio2 and @BBCSounds plus Radio 2 specials. Steve says: “After nearly 24 years of presenting 6 shows a week on Radio 2 – onwards and upwards for some brand new challenges!” — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

Steve Wright has to be one of the most popular presenters to grace the BBC radio airwaves, and he received many complimentary tweets today.

I started listening to Steve Wright on Radio 1, 40 years ago. Loved him. I’ve been lucky enough to be a guest on his ⁦@BBCRadio2⁩ show a couple of times. A lovely man, with a great supporting cast. Congratulations, Steve, on a fabulous 40 years. https://t.co/WC2LG1MCse — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 1, 2022

Other users were not so happy with the news.

I know there's been a deadly pandemic, corrupt governments taking power all over the world, a steep rise in fascism, floods, fire and pestilence, but Steve Wright being chucked off Radio 2 is the final unforgivable straw. — Dame Icy of Crystal ❄🐐❄ (@ice_crystal) July 1, 2022

————————————

Steve Wright in the afternoon is why we listen to radio 2. His show is the definitive product for the station & as part of our culture as cups of tea or talking about the weather. Ending his show is a terrible mistake BBC. There goes your audience. #stevewright #radio2 #BBCRadio2 — Scot Haynes (@roadkingscot) July 1, 2022

And if the BBC is without its license fee soon then they will need big hitters like Steve. Terrible decision. — Ben Adam-Smith (@BenAdamSmith) July 1, 2022

Some people applauded the move by the BBC:

I'll be listening in the afternoons again now, when I'm off.

Scott is more respectful of the records and DOESN'T constantly interrupt them! — 💙 🐧🌹🥁🍗🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇪🇱🇧🇺🇦 (@Rakpenguin63) July 1, 2022

Actually he’s the reason I don’t listen to radio 2! Radio 2 will gain a listener back with me — Helen (@Helen_Flear) July 1, 2022

___________________________________________________________

