Listeners threaten to SWITCH OFF as BBC Radio 2 ditches popular veteran DJ

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 22:17

After veteran Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright announced live on air that his show had been dropped, listeners threatened to switch off.

 

Anger has broken out among BBC Radio 2 listeners after veteran presenter Steve Wright announced live on air that his popular ‘Steve Wright In The Afternoon’ show was being axed. Fans took to social media to vent their dismay at the decision.

The 67-year-old legendary DJ’s show has run on BBC 2 for the last 23 years, but he will now be replaced with former Radio 1 DJ, Scott Mills. 49-year-old Mills is also a veteran presenter, having spent 24 years on Radio 1. He took to Twitter to announce his move, engaging the services of pop sensation Lewis Capaldi to make a video breaking the news.

These changes at the Beeb come as part of a big shake-up at the corporation. Chris Stark, who co-hosts on Radio 1 with Mills, is also leaving. The cull had already begun last year when they got rid of Future Sounds star Annie Mac, and Nick Grimshaw, their breakfast host. 

Breaking the news live to his listeners, Steve Wright said: “At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons. Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain?”.

A statement was released by the BBC Press Office, including Steve Wright’s announcement, along with news on how Scott Mills and @sarajcox will become mainstays now on the station. You can read the full BBC statement here, including comments made by Helen Thomas, the Head of BBC Radio 2.

Steve Wright has to be one of the most popular presenters to grace the BBC radio airwaves, and he received many complimentary tweets today.

Other users were not so happy with the news.

Some people applauded the move by the BBC:

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

