By Matthew Roscoe • 01 July 2022 • 11:58

44-year-old 'long Covid' sufferer says she 'wants her life back'. Image: Facebook Kristie Trudgett

A 44-year-old mother-of-two, suffering from ‘long Covid’, says she just ‘wants her life back’ after revealing that she ‘feels like she’s died’.

“I want my life back,” Kristie Trudgett, 44, told 9news.com.au on Friday, July 1 about her struggle with ‘long Covid’.

She added: “I don’t know what to do.”

Long Covid is a term to describe the effects of Covid-19 that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness and is officially recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Trudgett, a headteacher at TAFE in Kingscliff, northern NSW, Australia, said she never really recovered after catching Covid in February 2022.

The WHO lists symptoms for long Covid sufferers as shortness of breath and cognitive dysfunction (“brain fog”) and fatigue, and Ms Trudgett said she is suffering from the latter more often than not.

She told 9news.com.au that she used to be active and exercised regularly, however, although she has returned to work three days a week, she is now too tired to do much else.

“I sleep and cry on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” she said.

Post-Covid

According to the World Health Organisation, post-CV-19 condition, also known as “long COVID,” refers collectively to the constellation of long-term symptoms that some people experience after they have had CV-19. People who experience post-CV-19 conditions sometimes refer to themselves as “long-hauliers.”

While most people who develop CV-19 fully recover, some people develop a variety of mid-and long-term effects like fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction (for example, confusion, forgetfulness, or a lack of mental focus and clarity). Some people also experience psychological effects as part of the post-COVID-19 condition.

These symptoms might persist from their initial illness or develop after their recovery. They can come and go or relapse over time.

Post COVID-19 condition can affect a person’s ability to perform daily activities such as work or household chores.

A study released back in May revealed that cognitive impairment due to long Covid was equivalent to ageing by 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.

Long Covid researchers from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London examined 46 patients admitted to a UK hospital from March to July 2020 that discovered severe illness creates Covid brain fog, even six months after infection.

