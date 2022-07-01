Los Bandidos race again in the Carboneras (Almeria) VII Milla Portuaria

By Linda Hall • 01 July 2022 • 19:16

: LOS BANDIDOS: Ready to race in Carboneras Photo credit: Los Bandidos

ELEVEN Los Bandidos runners took on the VIII Milla Portuaria de Carboneras on June 25.

Dean Haywood, Mark Ratcliffe, Andrew Hyde, Judith Chambers, Kirsty Ratcliffe, Karen Ayers, Corinne Cherel, John Ross, Patricia Mulcahy, Marie Haywood, Lesley Davidge took part in the race, which started an hour late, at 8pm, just as the evening started to cool down and the wind got up.

The flat route went round the port, then along the promenade with a couple of hundred metres on the sand, with two laps registering approximately 8.4 kilometres.

The ladies came home with just two trophies of this occasion, as Judith Chambers came third in the VC-F age group while Lesley Davidge won the Mas Veterana (Oldest Lady) category.

The winner finished in a speedy 27 minutes, 18 seconds with the first lady crossing the finishing line in 33 minutes, 30 seconds. Eighty-five runners crossed the finish line and all received a commemorative t-shirt.

Judith and Lesley received trophies and goody bags containing cherry tomatoes and a mini-melon.

Los Bandidos were set up by Kevin Rowe in June 2018, starting with a small number of regulars that has grown to include runners, joggers and walkers. Permanent residents, regular visitors and tourists covering the Mojacar Paseo’s five kilometres, with all ages, nationalities and speeds welcome. There are also road cycling, triathlon and sea swimming groups.

For more information, contact Kevin on [email protected] and follow Los Bandidos on Facebook.

