Malaga Provincial Council donates a fire engine to La Palma in the Canary Islands

Malaga Provincial Council, via the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium (CPB), has formalised this Thursday, June 30, the donation of a fire engine to the Island Council of La Palma. This appliance will enable firefighters on the Canary Island to improve their firefighting and rescue services.

It is a double-cabin vehicle, capable of carrying six firefighters, equipped with a 4×4 performance. This is a type of vehicle that the firefighters of La Palma did not already have and will allow them to drive on complicated roads and tracks.

The lines of collaboration envisaged include technical advice on firefighting matters, plus the provision of training for new firefighters. Equipment and materials discarded by CPB Malaga, which, due to their operability and condition, will also be offered to La Palma

Mariano Zapata, the president of the Cabildo de La Palma, and Borja Perdomo, the vice president of the Council both thanked “the solidarity that the Andalucian province has had with the transfer of this vehicle, and also for the work it has done during the volcanic emergency in different tasks”.

Francisco Salado, the president of Malaga Provincial Council highlighted the collaboration provided by the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium to La Palma to help both in rescue, and technical assistance tasks and, later, in cleaning tasks and assessment of the damage caused by the volcanic eruption.

He detailed that during the volcanic emergency, three contingents of volunteer firefighters from the Consortium travelled to the island, with a total of 20 personnel from the different brigades in the province. They also provided a fire appliance equipped for firefighting, salvage, and rescue.

Salado, who is participating in the meeting of the Commission of Provincial Councils of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) on the island, pointed out that the CPB firefighters were on La Palma and established collaborative relationships with their colleagues on the island, who were overwhelmed by the magnitude and effects of the volcano’s eruption.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.