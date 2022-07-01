By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 3:51

Missile strike kills at least 10 in residential block in Ukrainian city of Odesa

At least 10 people are reported to have been killed in the Ukrainian city of Odesa after a missile strike on a residential block.

Ukrainian officials have reported that a missile strike on a residential tower block in the southern area of Odesa has killed at least 10 people. According to Sergei Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa administration, the incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Friday, July 1.

‘The number of dead in the apartment building missile strike has risen to 10’, Bratchuk confirmed. He added that an aircraft in the Black Sea had fired the rocket that caused the casualties, reported dailymail.co.uk.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Army said: ‘One missile hit a nine-storey residential building’. Another rocket struck a recreation centre they added. He continued: ‘In an apartment building, nine floors of one section are completely destroyed… rescuers have already provided medical care to seven wounded, including three children’.

There were more deaths on Wednesday, June 29, in the south of Ukraine, this time in the city of Mykolaiv. Missiles blew up another residential block, killing seven and injuring five more. A rescue operation was said to be still ongoing in the hope of finding more survivors.

Footage appeared online of the moment the missile struck the top of the building. Flames were seen ripping through the top storey, totally destroying it.

This awful incident came only days after a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian town of Kremenchuk was destroyed on Monday, June 27. Ukrainian reports claimed that there were at least 18 dead as the result of a Russian missile strike. Dozens of people were said to be still missing among the rubble of the destroyed building.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vehemently denied his military’s involvement in the attack some hours later. Speaking in the Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat at a press conference, Mr Putin said: ‘Our army does not attack any civilian infrastructure site. We have every capability of knowing what is situated where’.

British military intelligence claimed that the strike could have been a tragic accident. “There is a realistic possibility the missile strike on the Kremenchuk shopping centre on 27 June 2022 was intended to hit a nearby infrastructure target”, they reported.

