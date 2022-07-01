Spanish government warns there might not be enough gas supply next winter Close
New research reveals the European countries with the most cars per household

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 4:28

Image of a couple next to their car. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock

A recent study revealed which European countries had the most cars per household.

A recent study carried out by the reputed price comparison website confused.com analysed 29 European countries on the number of registered passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants compared to the total number of private households. The objective was to reveal the countries with the highest number of cars per household.

data from confused.com study
    Data from the confused.com study.    Credit: confused.com

• The country with the most cars per person is Luxembourg with 681 cars per 1,000 people. 

• Hungary has the cheapest fuel price in Europe at €1.25 per litre.

• The European country with the cheapest price for a Toyota Corolla is Greece, with the car costing €17,650.

You can view the full research here: https://www.confused.com/car-insurance/car-ownership-report

___________________________________________________________

