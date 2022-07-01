New variant of Covid is sweeping its way through Spain according to experts

By Tom Hurley • 01 July 2022 • 18:24

New variant of Covid, Covid-22, begins to sweep through Spain. Image/Shutterstock.com

Covid has morphed into Covid-22 and has begun to spread around Spain, experts say.

A new form of the respiratory illness has begun to infect people around Spain and experts are labelling the disease as Covid-22.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began to hit Spain in early 2020 with Covid-19, new variants of the strain have formed as the virus mutated and travelled from person to person.

Experts are now saying a new phase of the pandemic has begun.

“The current coronavirus is very different from the original,” said Antonio Zapatero, Spain’s Deputy Minister of Health Care. “It is a different disease, so we can start talking about Covid-22 now.”

Symptoms of the new form of the coronavirus are similar to Covid-19, with those infected with Covid-22 experiencing fever, fatigue, nasal congestion, cough, and headaches.

Those who are stricken with Covid-22 are also suffering from mucus, nausea, diarrhoea, and a loss of both taste and smell.

Zapatero says that the new form of the coronavirus is highly transmissible, although stressed that hospital admissions “do not even reach 40 in the entire community of Madrid.”

The news comes days after the unveiling of a study by Danish scientists revealing that people who have contracted Covid-19 have an increased risk of brain illnesses such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Over 12.7 million people have suffered from Covid-19 in Spain since the pandemic began, according to the most recent figures posted on Tuesday, June 28.

