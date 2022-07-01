Porsche Supercup tackles Silverstone with a 32-strong field on Sunday, July 3

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 19:23

Image of a Porsche racing car. Credit: Porsche newsroom

This Sunday, July 3 sees a 32-strong field of drivers tackle the notorious English Silverstone circuit in the Porsche Supercup.

As reported by the Porsche Newsroom on Wednesday, June 29, Round three of this year’s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is coming up on Sunday, July 3 at Silverstone in England. The race starts at 1:05 pm CEST and runs over 14 laps.

Once again, the large grid line-up includes drivers of many different nationalities: Driving for the GP Elite team, the current leader of the series, Larry ten Voorde from the Netherlands, faces 31 rivals from 15 countries. For the first time this season, Porsche drivers from the USA, Belgium, and Australia will compete.

For the first time in the 30-year history of the one-make cup, an Israeli driver will make a guest appearance. The 911 GT3 Cup will take off on the storied racetrack around 100 km north of London directly before the British Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“The capacity grid and the popularity with international competitors are again a huge compliment, especially for the teams in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. At the start of the season in Imola, we had Swedish team Fragus Motorsport as guests to take on the registered teams”, commented Oliver Schwab, Project Manager of the Mobil 1 Supercup.

He continued: “In Silverstone, we’re welcoming Kelly Moss Road and Race from the USA for the first time, who bring two drivers as guest entrants. We’re also tackling Silverstone for the first time with the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. I’m curious to see which driver and team will master this challenge best”.

The season is going especially well so far for the reigning Supercup champion Larry ten Voorde. After clinching second place at the opening race in Imola, Italy, and a victory in Monaco, the Dutchman is back at the top of the standings. He heads to Britain six points ahead of Imola winner Dylan Pereira. @DylanPereiraLu from Luxembourg, drives for the BWT Lechner Racing team, which leads the teams’ classification.

“Silverstone is one of my favourite circuits”, said ten Voorde. In the 2020 season, he won a Supercup race on the high-speed track, which was run as part of the British Grand Prix support programme. “The circuit is more demanding than it seems. Above all, the Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel corner combination requires a clean line. We can easily lose a few tenths of a second there”.

Trailing Pereira, Porsche Junior Laurin Heinrich currently ranks third in the standings. Driving for the SSR Huber Racing squad, the German @laurinheinrich_ is set to make his debut at Silverstone. “I know the track from test drives. I’m well prepared, even if I don’t see myself winning the race”, stated Heinrich.

#CarreraCupDE – After the race weekend in #Zandvoort, #Porsche Junior @laurinheinrich_ leads the @CarreraCupDE at midseason. With four wins and 169 points, the 20-year-old lies ahead of the defending champion Larry ten Voorde (137 points) and Bastian Buus (118 points) pic.twitter.com/Vaa1pZhTdt — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) June 28, 2022

Bastian Buus (BWT Lechner Racing) faces his own Silverstone debut. The Dane currently leads the rookie classification of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. Almost two weeks ago, he won his first race in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland – one day before his 19th birthday.

Up to 150,000 fans are expected on race Sunday – the majority will of course be rooting for the Supercup drivers from Great Britain. Local heroes are fifth-placed Harry King (BWT Lechner Racing), rookie Lorcan Hanafin (FACH AUTO TECH), and ProAm Aaron Mason (Pierre Martinet by Almeras), with Adam Smalley contesting the Supercup for the first time. The 21-year-old Porsche GB Junior Driver competes for the CLRT outfit.

