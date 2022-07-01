Four more Russian tanks destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 July 2022 • 8:31

Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Friday, July 1, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further four Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 30. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 1577.

According to the latest data, another 150 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 35,750.

Ten more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as four more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian anti-aircraft warfare system which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 105 and the of one warship from Russia, which takes the total to 15.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 01.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 01.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/KJfnZytCnP#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/VThnqXrbQn — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 1, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Thursday, June 30 in the Bahmut direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 128th day of the war also shows that the loss of the four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 645, while the destruction of ten more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3736 in total.

One Russian helicopter was also destroyed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which takes losses up to 186 and the destruction of eight more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2610.

