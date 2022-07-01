Six arrested in connection with robbery in Brazilian footballer Ronaldo’s Ibiza villa

By Chris King • 01 July 2022 • 2:20

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Ibiza villa of Brazilian football star Ronaldo.

The National Police have arrested five men and one woman in connection with a robbery that occurred at the home in Ibiza of former footballer Ronaldo. Four of them were detained in Malaga, while the other two were arrested in the Alicante town of Denia.

They are suspected of stealing a significant amount of jewellery and money from the home of the former Brazilian soccer player, who is the president of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazario de Lima.

According to sources close to the investigation, of the five men arrested, four are of Albanian nationality and one is Spanish, while the woman is from Romania, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The same sources have told EFE that a large part of what was stolen from the house owned by the ex-footballer, located in the Cala Jondal area, in the municipality of Sant Josep de Ibiza, has been recovered.

At the time of the robbery the property was vacant and there were signs that the entrance to the villa had been forced. According to sources, the Paris St Germain player Marco Verratti spent a few days at Ronaldo’s residence with his family.

The robbery was filed with the Guardia Civil in the early hours of this Monday, June 27. Although it is not confirmed, it is believed that the value of the jewels and stolen money could amount to about 3 million.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.