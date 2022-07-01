Summer Photography Competition Launched

By EWN • 01 July 2022 • 11:08

Residents to send in photographs of the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca

On the 27th of June, Specsavers Opticas launched a Summer Photography Competition to shine the spotlight on the beautiful places where the company has stores and to celebrate your talent. They are asking local residents to send in beautiful photographs of the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca, to be in with a chance of winning a €100 Amazon voucher and a pair of designer sunglasses.

Nerea Galdos-Little from Specsavers Opticas in Marbella comments, “We are passionate about protecting our customers’ vision, ensuring they can all enjoy the beauty around them and love the stunning locations in Spain where we have stores. So, this summer, we’re inviting our customers, social media followers and local residents to share their favourite places and most beautiful spots on the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Mallorca, where our nine stores are located.’

Entries will be judged by professional travel and lifestyle photographer Oliver Vegas. He travels the world capturing the beautiful places he sees, so is a perfect person to choose the winner of this competition. He comments, “To be able to judge this competition is a privilege, as images are such an important part of our lives. We are all constantly capturing moments on our phones and cameras that we want to remember and want to be able to revisit. I’d advise participants to take pictures that really mean something to them and that they express their own personality through the image. Pictures should all be original and represent a memory or a moment in the way they want to remember it for the future.”

You can be inspired by OIiver’s work on Instagram @ovunno.

The competition is open until the 1st of September and photographs can be submitted on social media by tagging @SpecsaversOpticas on Facebook and @specsaversspain on Instagram, sending photos via Messenger or via email to [email protected]

Competition is open to residents of the provinces of Alicante and Malaga and the island of Mallorca and you must be aged 18 and above. The competition closes on Thursday 1 September 2022. Terms and conditions apply, which can be found on Facebook @SpecsaversOpticas or at https://bit.ly/3QDVjdW