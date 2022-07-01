By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 July 2022 • 23:05

The free bus from Benitatxell to Cala del Moraig is back Image: Benitaxell Council

The popular free bus from Benitatxell to Cala del Moraig returns on Saturday, July 2 with some new and additional stops.

The bus, which proved popular during the trial run last year, is once again being provided by the council allowing bathers and visitors to the coves free and without the hassle of looking for parking.

This year there will be four stops along the route, with the bus leaving from the city centre before stopping in front of the MasyMas. It will then travel on to the Lady Elizabeth school car park and, finally, down to the cove.

The bus will run from 9:30 on weekends and 10 am on weekdays, with a break between midday and 2 pm. The final return run will leave Moraig at 6:30 pm.

For bathers and beach goers, the service is a boon as it allows those who use it to bring with them all the necessities for a day on the beach. It also removes the steep slope between the beach areas and the car park which can make the visit to the beach quite unpleasant.

Introduced to reduce congestion in the area as well as to encourage visits to the town centre, the bus will bypass the e new Moraig access control system with paid parking that is being launched later this month.

The free bus service will remove the need to find parking as it will having to deal with the traffic that becomes a feature of the area during the summer holidays.

