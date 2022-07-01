By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 13:55

Ukraine detains Russian military intelligence group formed by top Russian Colonel Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

A Russian military intelligence (GRU) group formed by a top Russian Colonel has been detained by the Ukraine Security Service (SBU), as reported on Friday July 1.

Ukraine’s Security Service has detained a Russian military group formed by top Russian Colonel Vladislav Donets, as reported by the SBU.

As a result of the operation, four Russian agents were detained. They were reportedly investigating the positions of the Ukrainian Security Service, geolocating strategic locations, and urging Ukrainians to support Russian forces.

The armed group was formed by the now deceased Colonel Vladislav Donets, a GRU collaborator, to carry out illegal activities against Ukraine.

He was a member of the Russian occupation unit on the territory of the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and coordinated the activities of the Russian agents.

The group was led indirectly by Valentin Tillim, a representative of the terrorist organization MJB LNR.

The group’s communication was carried out using the closed-circuit communication channels that had already been activated.

According to the investigation, the group was “activated” at the beginning of the large-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

There was reportedly “a clear division of spheres of responsibility for the performance of hostile tasks among its members.”

The SBU’s latest report follows reports of Russian soldiers allegedly paying up to $20,000 to be demobilised from the war in Ukraine according to the SBU, as reported on Thursday June 30.

