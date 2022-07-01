By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 16:08

Ukraine offers the world Matrix Blue pill/Red pill choice

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has taken to its social media accounts to offer the world a Matrix inspired choice, between the blue pill or red pill, as reported on Friday, July 1.

Ukraine has offered the world a Matrix inspired choice between the blue pill or the red pill, in its latest appeal in the ongoing war against Russia.

“Look, world, and do not confuse the two,” posted the Defence Ministry of Ukraine alongside an image showing two pills.

Look, world, and do not confuse the two. pic.twitter.com/cS1XgwQpAQ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

In “The Matrix” one of pop culture’s classic films, Neo, played by legendary Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, is offered a choice by a character named Morpheus, played by acclaimed actor Laurence Fishburne.

Neo is told by Morpheus that he is living in an illusory world, known as “The Matrix”, in which humanity is enslaved by an evil external influence.

Morpheus proceeds to offer Neo two pills, a red one and a blue one, stating:

“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. ”

“You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember: all I’m offering is the truth. Nothing more.”

Ukraine has offered the choice between “FREEDOM” in a yellow and blue pill representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, or “UNFREEDOM” in a white, blue and red pill representing the colours of the Russian flag.

Twitter has already begun to react to the choice, with one user posting:

“Russia 🇷🇺 unfreedom is too big to swallow. Putin’s Suppository?”

Russia 🇷🇺 unfreedom is to big to swallow. Putin's Suppository? — STOP PUTIN NOW 🇺🇦🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini!🇬🇪🇬🇪 (@therealfaroes) July 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @therealfaroes

Another Twitter user responded:

“Exactly!🇺🇦 Don’t take both of them because it gonna bring seriously harmful side effects.Take the right one🇺🇦💖.”

Exactly!🇺🇦

Don’t take both of them because it gonna bring seriously harmful side effects.

Take the right one🇺🇦💖. — 水瀬(Mizuse)Penulis Kacamata✨ (@PapiTip) July 1, 2022

Credit: @PapiTip

The Ukraine’s Matrix pill choice comes on the same day the government of Ukraine officially stopped visa-free travel for Russian citizens, on Friday July 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.