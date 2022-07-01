By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 16:08
Ukraine offers the world Matrix Blue pill/Red pill choice
Ukraine has offered the world a Matrix inspired choice between the blue pill or the red pill, in its latest appeal in the ongoing war against Russia.
“Look, world, and do not confuse the two,” posted the Defence Ministry of Ukraine alongside an image showing two pills.
Look, world, and do not confuse the two. pic.twitter.com/cS1XgwQpAQ
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 1, 2022
Look, world, and do not confuse the two. pic.twitter.com/cS1XgwQpAQ
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 1, 2022
Credit: Twitter @DefenceU
In “The Matrix” one of pop culture’s classic films, Neo, played by legendary Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, is offered a choice by a character named Morpheus, played by acclaimed actor Laurence Fishburne.
Neo is told by Morpheus that he is living in an illusory world, known as “The Matrix”, in which humanity is enslaved by an evil external influence.
Morpheus proceeds to offer Neo two pills, a red one and a blue one, stating:
“This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. ”
“You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes. Remember: all I’m offering is the truth. Nothing more.”
Ukraine has offered the choice between “FREEDOM” in a yellow and blue pill representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, or “UNFREEDOM” in a white, blue and red pill representing the colours of the Russian flag.
Twitter has already begun to react to the choice, with one user posting:
“Russia 🇷🇺 unfreedom is too big to swallow. Putin’s Suppository?”
Russia 🇷🇺 unfreedom is to big to swallow. Putin's Suppository?
— STOP PUTIN NOW 🇺🇦🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini!🇬🇪🇬🇪 (@therealfaroes) July 1, 2022
Russia 🇷🇺 unfreedom is to big to swallow. Putin's Suppository?
— STOP PUTIN NOW 🇺🇦🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini!🇬🇪🇬🇪 (@therealfaroes) July 1, 2022
Credit: Twitter @therealfaroes
Another Twitter user responded:
“Exactly!🇺🇦 Don’t take both of them because it gonna bring seriously harmful side effects.Take the right one🇺🇦💖.”
Exactly!🇺🇦Don’t take both of them because it gonna bring seriously harmful side effects.Take the right one🇺🇦💖.
— 水瀬(Mizuse)Penulis Kacamata✨ (@PapiTip) July 1, 2022
Exactly!🇺🇦Don’t take both of them because it gonna bring seriously harmful side effects.Take the right one🇺🇦💖.
— 水瀬(Mizuse)Penulis Kacamata✨ (@PapiTip) July 1, 2022
Credit: @PapiTip
The Ukraine’s Matrix pill choice comes on the same day the government of Ukraine officially stopped visa-free travel for Russian citizens, on Friday July 1.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.