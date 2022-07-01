By Joshua Manning • 01 July 2022 • 12:44

WATCH: Ukraine destroys Russian ammunition depot with "Valkyrie" drone in Donbas Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A Russian ammunition depot in Donbas has reportedly been destroyed in a drone strike by Ukraine’s forces using the “Valkyrie” unmanned aircraft system, on Thursday June 30.

The official statement given on the Ukraine’s “Valkyrie” drone strike on a Russian ammunition depot read:

“Here in Donbass, with the help of BPAC, our defenders have lately penetrated into the stockpile of ammunition for the “Uragan” and destroyed it”.

Videos of Ukraine destroying the Russian ammunition depot with their latest “Valkyrie” drone, have circulated on social media.

One user posted footage of the drone strike writing:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a drone destroyed the composition of the ammunition of the Russian Federation,”- the press service of the operational-tactical group “north” reported.”

⚡️The Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a drone destroyed the composition of the ammunition of the Russian Federation,"- the press service of the operational-tactical group "north" reported. pic.twitter.com/ocHgVdxBDo — Flash (@Flash43191300) July 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news of the drone strike comes just a day after the Ukraine Armed Forces shared footage of the air and missile strikes that drove Russian Forces off of Snake Island, on Thursday June 30.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that Russia’s military would be withdrawing from Snake Island in the Black Sea, as it has completed its combat missions, as reported on Thursday June 30.

The Russian ministry described the decision as a “step of goodwill”, that would not allow Kyiv to “speculate on the topic of an impending food crisis”.

