Barcelona Beach festival will go ahead this weekend despite threats of cancellation

02 July 2022

Image - Barcelona Beach Festival: RawPixel

Today on Saturday 2nd July 2022, the Barcelona Beach festival will go ahead after the event was denied it’s permit last night due to the absence of fire safety refuge points.

Local council Sant Adria de Besos have done a U-turn on their decision to cancel the summer festival due to the festival organizers’ failure to submit key paperwork on time. This had prevented the designation of fire safety points due to the lack of a binding fire safety report.

The festival has eventually been authorised by the municipality’s mayor Filomena Cañete and the director-general of the Catalonian government’s firefighter department. Previously, Cañete had raised concerns over what she described as a “public order problem” if the firefighters’ report was not issued.

Live Nation, the company responsible for organising Barcelona Beach festival, have denied their late submission of key paperwork. On Friday they announced that they would be filing a criminal lawsuit against Cañete and her deputy mayor, Ruth Soto, as reported by catalannews.com

The festival will open its doors at 4pm on the 2nd July 2022 and go on until 6am in Parc de la Pau, and Sant Adria’s Platj del Forum beach, where parts of the Primavera festival were held last month.

Artists on the line up include Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Vini Vici, as well as Marshmello, Don Diablo and Sergi Domene. Tickets start at €84 and can be bought here.

