By Tom Hurley • 02 July 2022 • 19:48

Elon Musk meets with Pope Francis, ends Twitter silence. Image: Elon Musk/Twitter

Elon Musk has ended his self-imposed Twitter silence after nine days to share a photo from a meeting with Pope Francis.

Musk said that he was “honoured” to meet with Pope Francis in a post to his 100.3 million Twitter followers.

The entrepreneur had not posted on Twitter, the social media platform Musk is currently trying to buy, since June 21, until a series of tweets on Friday night.

Musk revealed on his Twitter account that he was visiting Venice, Italy, shortly before sharing the image of himself with Pope Francis.

The world’s richest man and four of his seven children are seen posing alongside Pope Francis in the photo.

However, Musk’s daughter, who is transgender, was absent from the photo.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, born Xavier Alexander Musk, legally changed her name on June 23. Wilson revealed that she no longer wanted to “live with or wish to be related to my biological father, the man he mother Justine Wilson divorced in 2008, in any way, shape or form.”

Musk is a public supporter of the Republican party which is openly working to limit transgender rights in the US.

The billionaire holds a 9.13 per cent share in Twitter and also holds stakes in a host of other companies including Telsa, known for its electric cars.

A copy of Musk’s presentation to the Twitter board and its major shareholders, as part of his efforts to buy the social media giant, revealed Musk plans to increase the company’s revenue five-fold to $26.4 billion by 2028.

