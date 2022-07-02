Evacuated residents to return home after Costa Brava wildfire destroyed 70 hectares of vegetation

By Annie Dabb • 02 July 2022 • 16:07

Image - Paltja de Castell: Jorge Franganilo - Flickr

On the afternoon of Friday 1st July a wildfire broke out in Castell d’Aro in Costa Brava, a famous tourist hotspot along the north of the Catalan coast.

Firefighters managed to stabilise the blaze this morning, after it had destroyed 70 hectares of vegetation, as reported by catalannews.com.

Hundreds of people have returned to their homes and hotels after being evacuated on Friday night due to a wildfire in Castell d’Aro. Reportedly, improved weather conditions allowed firefighters to tackle the flames more effectively. The wind blowing in from the Mediterranean sea eased and humidity levels rose, which contributed to the firefighters’ stabilisation of the left and right flanks of the fire.

Helicopters were also flown in to aid extinguishing the wildfire in Castell d’Aro.

This morning, residents saw around 30 water trucks employed by firefighters reviewing the perimeter of the site of the wildfire.

Rural Catalan officers have commented that the cause of the wildfire may have been forest cleanup works.

