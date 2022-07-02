Two more captured Brits face possible death penalty in eastern Ukraine Close
Trending:

Evacuated residents to return home after Costa Brava wildfire destroyed 70 hectares of vegetation

By Annie Dabb • 02 July 2022 • 16:07

Image - Paltja de Castell: Jorge Franganilo - Flickr

On the afternoon of Friday 1st July a wildfire broke out in Castell d’Aro in Costa Brava, a famous tourist hotspot along the north of the Catalan coast.

Firefighters managed to stabilise the blaze this morning, after it had destroyed 70 hectares of vegetation, as reported by catalannews.com.

Hundreds of people have returned to their homes and hotels after being evacuated on Friday night due to a wildfire in Castell d’Aro. Reportedly, improved weather conditions allowed firefighters to tackle the flames more effectively. The wind blowing in from the Mediterranean sea eased and humidity levels rose, which contributed to the firefighters’ stabilisation of the left and right flanks of the fire.

Helicopters were also flown in to aid extinguishing the wildfire in Castell d’Aro.

This morning, residents saw around 30 water trucks employed by firefighters reviewing the perimeter of the site of the wildfire.

Rural Catalan officers have commented that the cause of the wildfire may have been forest cleanup works.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Image - Annie Dabb
Written by

Annie Dabb

From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features. Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading