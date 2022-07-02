Hunter Biden’s daughters escape to Spain to avoid further involvement in father’s sex-scandal

By Annie Dabb • 02 July 2022 • 13:57

Image - Hunter Biden : Wikimedia

Following the revealed involvement of Hunter Biden in both a tax scandal and a sex scandal due to his links to prostitution ring connected to Russia, his daughters have fled to Spain with their Grandma, first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Biden’s two daughters, Maisy 21 and Finnegan, 22 were spotted in Europe with members of NATO and Spanish royalty Queen Letizia attending a luxury dinner with their grandfather President Joe Biden on 29th June 2022, after Jill Biden had to return to Washington DC earlier that day.

The exposure of Hunter Biden’s trysts with prostitutes comes after The Times reported on the emergence of his self-recorded sex tapes in June 2022 and the publication of his ex-wife’s memoir in which she writes about her former spouse’s struggle with addiction.

The proof of President Biden’s inadvertent payments for his son’s recreational romp was left visible on Hunter’s abandoned laptop, as reported by RadarOnline.com. Hunter’s father had financially assisted him from December 2018 to January 2019 for $100,000 worth of bills.

The prostitution ring is suspected to have turned up in statements under the pseudonym UberGFE, an “exclusive model agency”. There is no evidence to suggest that President Biden knew that this was what the money he’d wired to his son was being used for. It is believed that the younger Biden spent at least $30,000 on sex workers between November 2018 and March 2019.

$20,000 of the money Joe Biden wired to his son is thought to have been intended to go towards a rehabilitation centre that Hunter Biden never attended.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.