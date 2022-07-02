By Chris King • 02 July 2022 • 1:39
Image of National Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Nacional
As reported by the National Police on Friday, July 1, the force has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Malaga town of Marbella. According to sources close to the case, his body was found with signs of violence, tied up, and in a large pool of his own blood.
Apparently, it was the owner of the property who found his tenant inside the property and raised the alarm at around 10:30pm this past Thursday, June 30. The victim is believed to be a thirty-year-old man who was found inside a house in the Golden Beach urbanisation, in the Las Chapas neighbourhood.
On arrival at the scene, the National Police investigators sealed off the property and verified that the deceased had at least two shots to the head. A forensic report will subsequently determine the number of impacts and whether the body had any other type of injuries.
Police sources have assured that among the most weighty hypotheses is that of a settling of scores between criminal elements. Forensic police specialists reportedly inspected every corner of the house and other points of the urbanisation with the aim of finding clues.
Although the police are working to identify the victim, the sources consulted agree that everything indicates that he is not of Spanish nationality, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at e[email protected]
