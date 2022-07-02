By Chris King • 02 July 2022 • 1:39

Image of National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found tied and allegedly shot in the head in the Malaga city of Marbella.

As reported by the National Police on Friday, July 1, the force has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Malaga town of Marbella. According to sources close to the case, his body was found with signs of violence, tied up, and in a large pool of his own blood.

Apparently, it was the owner of the property who found his tenant inside the property and raised the alarm at around 10:30pm this past Thursday, June 30. The victim is believed to be a thirty-year-old man who was found inside a house in the Golden Beach urbanisation, in the Las Chapas neighbourhood.