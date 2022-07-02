Irish tourist hospitalised after falling from Mallorca hotel balcony in Balearic Islands

By Chris King • 02 July 2022 • 21:17

Image of Santa Ponsa on the Balearic island of Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Ondrej Vadkerti

A 20-year-old Irishman is in hospital after falling from a hotel balcony in Santa Ponsa on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

A 20-year-old Irish tourist is reported to be in a serious condition today, Saturday, July 2, after falling from the third floor of a hotel on the Balearic Island of Mallorca. The incident occurred at around 4:30am in the four-star TRH Jardin del Mar Beach Hotel in the resort of Santa Ponsa.

Emergency services responded to a call and the man was transferred to the Son Espases Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. According to independente.ie, medics managed to first stabilise the injured young man at the scene for around 25 minutes when they arrived, after locating him in a small space he had dropped into at the back of the hotel.

“We are investigating an incident in which a 20-year-old tourist plunged from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Santa Ponsa. He has been taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma”, a spokesperson for the police in Mallorca commented. They also confirmed that the injured man was of Irish nationality.

Several incidents have occurred on the Balearic island of Mallorca in the past few months. A 34-year-old British man fell to his death from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in the resort of Magaluf on May 12.

Another man fell from the second floor of an apartment block in the town of Santa Ponsa on May 3. A 50-year-old Irishman ended up in hospital in a serious condition as a result.

