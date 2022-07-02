By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 July 2022 • 10:26

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch citing irreconcilable differences Image Shutterstock

Jerry Hall, the 66-year-old model and former long-term partner to Mick Jagger, has filed for divorce from the 91-year-old billionaire Rupert Murdoch citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The divorce application was lodged on July 2 according to Reuters, just six years into the couple’s marriage.

Hall’s attorneys filed the petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The petition is said to contain a claim for spousal support as well as payment of her legal fees.

In making the claim Hall said: “She was unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch’s) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained.”

Murdoch is a well-known figure internationally for his ownership and control of News Corp, which amongst others owns and controls Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Elsewhere he is better known for having owned Sky News, the Sun and the Times.

He is estimated to be worth in excess of $17 billion (€19 billion).

The couple were married in a low-key ceremony in central London’s Spencer House in March 2016, it was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. Hall was the long-term partner of Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, with whom she had four children.

The filing of a divorce petition by Jerry Hall confirms rumours that had been surrounding the couple’s marriage for some time, with The New York Times reporting last month that divorce was expected but that it would not affect the structure of Murdoch’s businesses.

