By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 July 2022 • 10:26
Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch citing irreconcilable differences
Image Shutterstock
The divorce application was lodged on July 2 according to Reuters, just six years into the couple’s marriage.
Hall’s attorneys filed the petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The petition is said to contain a claim for spousal support as well as payment of her legal fees.
In making the claim Hall said: “She was unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch’s) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained.”
Murdoch is a well-known figure internationally for his ownership and control of News Corp, which amongst others owns and controls Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. Elsewhere he is better known for having owned Sky News, the Sun and the Times.
He is estimated to be worth in excess of $17 billion (€19 billion).
The couple were married in a low-key ceremony in central London’s Spencer House in March 2016, it was Murdoch’s fourth marriage. Hall was the long-term partner of Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, with whom she had four children.
The filing of a divorce petition by Jerry Hall confirms rumours that had been surrounding the couple’s marriage for some time, with The New York Times reporting last month that divorce was expected but that it would not affect the structure of Murdoch’s businesses.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.