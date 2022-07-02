By Chris King • 02 July 2022 • 19:16

Legendary Scottish international goalkeeper passes away aged 58

Andy Goram, the legendary Rangers, Manchester United, and Scottish international goalkeeper has passed away at the age of 58.

The world of football is today, Saturday, July 2, mourning the tragic news that former Rangers, Manchester United and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has passed away aged just 58. The legendary goalie had been diagnosed earlier this with oesophageal cancer and informed that he had less than six months to live.

Glasgow Rangers football club posted a poignant tribute to their former player on their official Twitter account.

Rangers Football Club are today deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 2, 2022

The Scottish giants also released a statement, part of which read: “Goram, 58, made 260 appearances for Gers . In that time, he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups”.

“His performances in the inaugural UEFA Champions League in 1992/93 were outstanding, as Gers defeated English champions Leeds United to qualify for the tournament, before coming within a whisker of reaching the final”.

“Goram was also something of an Old Firm specialist, and as the decade progressed and clashes between the two became more and more important, he was often the difference between the two sides with some astonishing saves”.

Tributes appeared on social media for the popular Scottish goalkeeper from football clubs all across the country. Motherwell FC released a statement paying tribute to Andy Goram, who he joined in 1999 after departing from a trophy-laden spell with Rangers, appearing 69 times for the Fir Park club.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former captain Andy Goram. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Motherwell FC are with Andy’s family and close friends at this very sad time.https://t.co/pxCWKm8GIA pic.twitter.com/blQi27IRWD — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) July 2, 2022

Late in May, Goram had been told that he only had a few weeks to live due to the worsening of his medical condition. Speaking with the Daily Record at the time, he told them: “It’s now thought I have four to six weeks. It was a private message I sent someone who shared it and it ended up online. It’s disappointing that someone would do that”.

“The cancer has spread a lot quicker than everyone thought. I felt really ill and was in a lot of pain on Tuesday and needed an ambulance to take me back to the hospital. The tests confirmed the cancer was now in my lymph nodes and spreading fast”, he added.

During his spell at Motherwell FC, Goram answered an SOS call from the iconic Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in March 2001. This resulted in a move to Old Trafford, where he played on until retiring at the end of the 2003-04 season.

Turning out for 11 different clubs, Goram racked up an immense total of more than 700 appearances. He won 43 caps for Scotland and was given a place in the prestigious Scottish Football Hall of Fame.