Making a meal deal out of it: Scotland’s junk food crackdown to restrict unhealthy food promotions

By Annie Dabb • 02 July 2022 • 16:58

Image - Pastries: Pixabay

Scotland’s government have imposed a junk food crackdown in an effort to reduce unhealthy eating by restricting “unhealthier food and drink promotions.”

The admonition against these promotions could see the end of BOGOF deals (Buy one, get one free) and 3 for 2 offers on certain items. Yes that includes new restriction placed on meal deal options, despite the recent increase in price at several supermarket brands. It is hoped these changes will encourage healthier eating, and combat Scotland’s obesity problem.

The Scottish government has also expressed an aim to prevent further development of health problems such as “type 2 diabetes, various types of cancer and other conditions such as cardiovascular disease.”

Currently, 65% of the country’s adult population fit into the overweight or obese category, and 16% of children living in Scotland between the ages of 2-15 are at risk of obesity, according to obesityactionscotland.org

As of July 2022, ministers have confirmed that “discretionary foods” will be included in the list of restricted items but are yet to confirms exactly which foods this will entail. This category usually includes confectionaries such as pastries, tarts, sponge puddings, sticky toffee puddings, as well as soft drinks and milk-based drinks with added sugar.

