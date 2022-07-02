More flight cancellations as strikes and schedule changes take their toll

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 July 2022 • 13:37

Traveller woes have continued into the weekend of July 2 with more flight cancellations and delays as strikes and schedule changes take their toll.

Although some airlines have improved the level of communication with passengers and are making more of an effort to meet their legal requirements, the information being provided is not always helpful or accurate.

Ali a passenger we spoke to in Malaga sent us notifications received by the EasyJet app. The first, issued just before 6 am explained that there would be a delay but that passengers should still arrive at the airport on time. Subsequent notifications provide updates including the news that they have been rebooked on RyanAir but that flight would only depart some nine hours later than the one he was booked on.

According to online departure and arrival boards, as at 1 pm, Alicante airport had seen 29 departures and 19 arrivals delayed.

Malaga Airport fared far worse with at least 11 departures cancelled and 32 delayed.

A big and important change is that the airlines seem to be coping with the situation on the ground better, with Ali offered food and drink vouchers and being booked on the first available flight out of Malaga (Ryanair). EasyJet has also improved the level of information provided with customers no longer left in the dark, with regular updates appearing on the app.

As reported earlier today by Euro Weekly News, airlines will continue to see delays and cancellations as the strikes and staff shortages continue. Although there is a temporary slot amnesty, airlines still have to implement new schedules and to see the old ones out of the system.

All the airlines and the airports have once again advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport and to make sure that you either download the app or ensure that the airline can contact you via WhatsApp or text.

There will be more flight cancellations over the weekend with the strikes set to continue for some days, while schedule changes should start to ease the situation towards the summer holidays.

