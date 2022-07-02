On the buses to visit the beaches of Almeria province’s Levante

By Linda Hall • 02 July 2022 • 14:50

: SUMMER INITIATIVE: The Junta announces its Summer Coastal Transport Programme Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

THE Junta’s Public Works department has launched another edition of its Summer Coastal Transport Programme.

The initiative seeks to improve communications between the region’s inland municipalities and the coast, improving their quality of life and making better use of public transport by reducing the tendency to rely on private vehicles.

The Almeria province programme has five different routes connecting the interior with Almeria City beaches.

Meanwhile the Junta is also ramping up existing connections, and once a day a bus will set out from – and return to – Villaricos, with stops in Palomares, Vera Playa, Garrucha and Mojacar.

This will provide 57,638 people with a 55-kilometre coastal route that will allow them to visit some of the province’s best beaches while using public transport.

There will also be a twice-daily service connecting around 30,000 inhabitants from the inland Huercal-Overa area with Pulpi and San Juan de los Terreros along a 35-kilometre route.

