Repairs and improvements promised for Almeria province’s dilapidated Guardia Civil posts

By Linda Hall • 02 July 2022 • 18:51
QUESTIONS ASKED: National government will repair Almeria’s deteriorated Guardia Civil posts
Photo credit: CC/Julian David Perez del Basto
Garrucha, Carboneras, Albox, Turre, Zurgena and Pulpi are amongst those in the province’s Levante area that are in line for improvements.
Replying in the national parliament in Madrid to a written question from the Partido Popular opposition party, a government statement admitted that the posts were in bad condition.
The spokesperson blamed the situation on “lack of upkeep and basic investment between 2011 and 2018″ when Mariano Rajoy, from the Partido Popular, was president of the Spanish government.
“The government has urgently initiated different but complementary plans to improve and repair existing structures as soon as possible, approving the largest investment in state security in the last ten years,” the statement maintained.
